Disaster footage post Nashville tornado. Damaged homes and cars.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742539
|VIRIN:
|200307-O-RM402-650
|Filename:
|DOD_107721255
|Length:
|00:10:39
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nashville Post Tornado Footage, by Rudy Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT