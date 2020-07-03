Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville Post Tornado Footage

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Rudy Marshall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Disaster footage post Nashville tornado. Damaged homes and cars.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742539
    VIRIN: 200307-O-RM402-650
    Filename: DOD_107721255
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, Nashville Post Tornado Footage, by Rudy Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville
    FEMA
    Tornado

