    Dover AFB Fitness Improvement Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chuck Broadway 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Dover Air Force Base Fitness Improvement Program combines multiple workouts targeted to boost the physical readiness of Airmen on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742526
    VIRIN: 200310-F-PQ948-1001
    Filename: DOD_107720992
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Fitness Improvement Program, by TSgt Chuck Broadway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Dover Air Force Base
    readiness
    Fitness Improvement Program
    comprehensive Airmen Fitness
    CAF
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    436th AW
    436th FSS
    weeklyvideos
    3N0X6

