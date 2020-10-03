Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in Middle East, Africa

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kathryn Wheelbarger, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command; and Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Greater Middle East and Africa” March, 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:41
