DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in Middle East, Africa

The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kathryn Wheelbarger, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command; and Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Greater Middle East and Africa” March, 10, 2020.
|03.10.2020
|03.10.2020 14:41
|Briefings
|742525
|DOD_107720991
|01:56:43
|US
|11
|0
|0
|0
