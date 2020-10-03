DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in Middle East, Africa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kathryn Wheelbarger, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs; Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command; and Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Greater Middle East and Africa” March, 10, 2020.