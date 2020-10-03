USO Quantico West Grand Opening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742520" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, families and special guests gather for the grand opening of United Service Organizations West, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, March 9, 2020. During the event, speakers, including retired National Football League stars Rob Gronkowski and Terry Bradshaw, spoke of the importance of the USO and cut the ceremonial ribbon along with U.S. Marines and representatives from the base and various organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)