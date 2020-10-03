U.S. Marines, families and special guests gather for the grand opening of United Service Organizations West, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, March 9, 2020. During the event, speakers, including retired National Football League stars Rob Gronkowski and Terry Bradshaw, spoke of the importance of the USO and cut the ceremonial ribbon along with U.S. Marines and representatives from the base and various organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 13:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742520
|VIRIN:
|200310-M-PQ275-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720969
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO Quantico West Grand Opening, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
