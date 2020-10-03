Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Quantico West Grand Opening

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines, families and special guests gather for the grand opening of United Service Organizations West, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, March 9, 2020. During the event, speakers, including retired National Football League stars Rob Gronkowski and Terry Bradshaw, spoke of the importance of the USO and cut the ceremonial ribbon along with U.S. Marines and representatives from the base and various organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742520
    VIRIN: 200310-M-PQ275-0001
    Filename: DOD_107720969
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Quantico West Grand Opening, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    nfl
    USO
    virginia
    Terry Bradshaw
    ribbon cutting
    Rob Gronkowski
    weeklyvideos
    USO Quantico West

