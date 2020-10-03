Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Considers Nominees for DOD Positions

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    The Senate Armed Services Committee will consider the following Defense Department nominations: Matthew P. Donovan for under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness; William Jordan Gillis for assistant secretary of defense for sustainment; and Victorino G. Mercado for assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, March, 10, 2020.

    This work, Senate Considers Nominees for DOD Positions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

