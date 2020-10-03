Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Updated: Coronavirus 2019 Guidance

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Department of the Navy has released guidance for service members and their families to avoid contracting the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742517
    VIRIN: 200310-M-IU565-1001
    Filename: DOD_107720889
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updated: Coronavirus 2019 Guidance, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Coronavirus
    COVID 19
    Coronavirus Guidance

