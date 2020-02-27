Hiring Our Heroes 2020 Japan Career Summits: Transition Advice from Colonel James Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hundreds of transitioning service members stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan gathered for the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit on February 26-27, 2020. The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office attended the event and spoke with Colonel James N. Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base about the importance of military-to-civilian transition and how leaders across the military can better prepare transitioning service members and their families for life after service.