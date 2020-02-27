Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiring Our Heroes 2020 Japan Career Summits: Transition Advice from Colonel James Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base

    JAPAN

    02.27.2020

    Video by Katherine Berland 

    DoD Transition Assistance Program

    Hundreds of transitioning service members stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan gathered for the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit on February 26-27, 2020. The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office attended the event and spoke with Colonel James N. Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base about the importance of military-to-civilian transition and how leaders across the military can better prepare transitioning service members and their families for life after service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:36
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JP
