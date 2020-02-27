Hiring Our Heroes 2020 Japan Career Summits: Transition Advice from Colonel James Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base

Hundreds of transitioning service members stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan gathered for the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit on February 26-27, 2020. The Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office attended the event and spoke with Colonel James N. Vogel, Vice Commander, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base about the importance of military-to-civilian transition and how leaders across the military can better prepare transitioning service members and their families for life after service.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 11:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|742509
|VIRIN:
|200227-D-LJ212-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720806
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
