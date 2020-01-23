B-Roll: Staff Sgt. David Asbra describes the KC-135 Stratotanker Boom Operator position from an Air National Guard perspective in Sioux City Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742507
|VIRIN:
|200123-Z-VK221-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107720784
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of 185th ARW Boom Operator, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
