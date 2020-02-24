Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor at Defender-Europe 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    02.24.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command - Europe

    BREMERHAVEN, Germany (Feb. 24, 2020) -- Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Lisa Eakin from U.S. Navy Reserve Expeditionary Port Unit 105 and her team provided logistical support to Military Sealift Command ships transporting cargo for DEFENDER-Europe 20 during their annual training in Bremerhaven, Germany.

    In her civilian capacity, Eakin is a traveling emergency room nurse that works with hospitals all across Florida.

    "I love having a completely different job with the reserve than I do in my civilian career," said Eakin. "It gives me the opportunity to serve in a different way."

    EPUs are reserve units with MSC that can be deployed worldwide in response to events, such as a humanitarian crisis or other military missions.

    MSC plays a crucial role in DEFENDER-Europe 20, delivering the more than 1.3 million square feet of U.S. Army equipment using a combination of ships from the MSC surge fleet as well as a number of U.S. flagged commercial merchant ships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 742504
    VIRIN: 200224-N-OI330-291
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107720724
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor at Defender-Europe 20, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    NATO
    Navy Reserve
    Navy
    SDDC
    Military Sealift Command
    USTRANSCOM
    StrongEurope
    MSCEURAF
    Together we deliver
    United We Sail
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT