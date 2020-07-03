Marines with the Battle Color Detachment concluded their 2020 Tour and are now preparing for the upcoming 2020 Parade Season. Check out what MGySgt Keith Martinez has to say about the tour and upcoming parade season below.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742495
|VIRIN:
|200307-M-VI229-416
|Filename:
|DOD_107720619
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour Recap, by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
