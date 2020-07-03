Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour Recap

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Battle Color Detachment concluded their 2020 Tour and are now preparing for the upcoming 2020 Parade Season. Check out what MGySgt Keith Martinez has to say about the tour and upcoming parade season below.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742495
    VIRIN: 200307-M-VI229-416
    Filename: DOD_107720619
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour Recap, by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Battle Color Detachment
    The Commandant's Own
    BCD
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW

