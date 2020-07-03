2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour Recap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742495" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with the Battle Color Detachment concluded their 2020 Tour and are now preparing for the upcoming 2020 Parade Season. Check out what MGySgt Keith Martinez has to say about the tour and upcoming parade season below.