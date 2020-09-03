PSAB Women in History

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women have been a critical part of the Air Force since our beginnings as the Air Corps. They have been integral to our legacy, our history since 1942.



The women who serve at Prince Sultan Air Base are no different. While women only make us 15% of the Air Force population on PSAB, you are making your mark on history. Thank you for your dedication to the mission and your service.