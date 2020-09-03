Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PSAB Women in History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Women have been a critical part of the Air Force since our beginnings as the Air Corps. They have been integral to our legacy, our history since 1942.

    The women who serve at Prince Sultan Air Base are no different. While women only make us 15% of the Air Force population on PSAB, you are making your mark on history. Thank you for your dedication to the mission and your service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742478
    VIRIN: 200209-F-GK873-001
    Filename: DOD_107720431
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Women in History, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT