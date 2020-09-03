Women have been a critical part of the Air Force since our beginnings as the Air Corps. They have been integral to our legacy, our history since 1942.
The women who serve at Prince Sultan Air Base are no different. While women only make us 15% of the Air Force population on PSAB, you are making your mark on history. Thank you for your dedication to the mission and your service.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 07:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742478
|VIRIN:
|200209-F-GK873-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720431
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PSAB Women in History, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS
