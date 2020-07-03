Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Live fire Exercise

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200307-N-PB283-1001
    ARABIAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Sailors and Marines, assigned to the amphibious assualt ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a live fire exercise, March 7, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman George M. Fotopoulos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742468
    VIRIN: 200307-N-PB283-1001
    Filename: DOD_107720327
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    USS Bataan
    USMC
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHD5
    Navy
    BATARG
    Marines
    United States Navy
    2020 Deployment

