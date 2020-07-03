USS Bataan Live fire Exercise

200307-N-PB283-1001
ARABIAN SEA (March 7, 2020) Sailors and Marines, assigned to the amphibious assualt ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a live fire exercise, March 7, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman George M. Fotopoulos)
Date Taken:
03.07.2020
Date Posted:
03.10.2020
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742468
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-PB283-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720327
|Length:
|00:00:40
Location:
ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
