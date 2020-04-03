U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) executes a landing after a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump March 4th, 2020, in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 03:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742465
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-YF084-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720323
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS peforms HALO jump, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT