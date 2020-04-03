Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd ERQS peforms HALO jump

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    03.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) executes a landing after a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump March 4th, 2020, in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742465
    VIRIN: 200304-F-YF084-7001
    Filename: DOD_107720323
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS peforms HALO jump, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Pararescue
    Training
    HALO
    82nd ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT