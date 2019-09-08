Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detachment Provide Support for Servicemembers Across Australia

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Members assigned to the 337th Air Support Flight describe their integral role in providing administrative assistance to all all servicemembers assigned across Australia. The 337th Air Support Flight (ASUF) provides legal, financial, education, medical and personnel administrative, and logistical support to all United States Air Force, Army, Navy, and Department of Defense (DOD) active duty military,
    Civilian, and retired personnel in Australia and limited support to personnel in New
    Zealand.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2019
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 00:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detachment Provide Support for Servicemembers Across Australia, by PO2 Christian Senyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

