Detachment Provide Support for Servicemembers Across Australia

Members assigned to the 337th Air Support Flight describe their integral role in providing administrative assistance to all all servicemembers assigned across Australia. The 337th Air Support Flight (ASUF) provides legal, financial, education, medical and personnel administrative, and logistical support to all United States Air Force, Army, Navy, and Department of Defense (DOD) active duty military,

Civilian, and retired personnel in Australia and limited support to personnel in New

Zealand.