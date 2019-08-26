Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Maj. Preston Webster, 735th Air Mobility Squadron Detachment 1 commander, describes the mission of the detachment in Richmond, Australia. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Detachment 1, is located there and provides expedited movement of cargo into and around Australia.

