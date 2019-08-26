Maj. Preston Webster, 735th Air Mobility Squadron Detachment 1 commander, describes the mission of the detachment in Richmond, Australia. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Detachment 1, is located there and provides expedited movement of cargo into and around Australia.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 21:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742457
|VIRIN:
|191026-N-NT265-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720182
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Small Detachment Provides Global Air Mobility in Australia, by PO2 Christian Senyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT