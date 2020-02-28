Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CN20 Senior Leaders Fly Showcasing Partnership

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Senior leadership from the U.S. 5th Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force came together to showcase their partnership. Exercise Cope North 20 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint and combined, trilateral field training exercise with participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 21:15
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CN20 Senior Leaders Fly Showcasing Partnership, by PO2 Christian Senyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    RAAF
    Andersen AFB
    Cope North
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Royal Australian Defence Force
    COPENorth20
    #CN20
    COPENORTH 2020
    Cope North 2020

