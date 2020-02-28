CN20 Senior Leaders Fly Showcasing Partnership

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leadership from the U.S. 5th Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force came together to showcase their partnership. Exercise Cope North 20 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint and combined, trilateral field training exercise with participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.