U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to emplace a floating causeway, Trident Pier, in the United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2020. Native Fury 20 is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces ability to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jared Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742449
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-TN173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720033
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trident Pier Emplacement during Native Fury 20, by LCpl Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT