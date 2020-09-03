Trident Pier Emplacement during Native Fury 20

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to emplace a floating causeway, Trident Pier, in the United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2020. Native Fury 20 is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces ability to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jared Curtis)