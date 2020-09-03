Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Pier Emplacement during Native Fury 20

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to emplace a floating causeway Trident Pier in the United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2020. Native Fury 20 is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces ability to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742445
    VIRIN: 200309-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_107719956
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Pier Emplacement during Native Fury 20, by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARCENT
    U.S Marine Corps Forces Central Command
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    MPF
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    NATIVEFURY20
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations
    Crisis Repose

