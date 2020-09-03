U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to emplace a floating causeway Trident Pier in the United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2020. Native Fury 20 is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces ability to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 04:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742445
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-OY155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719956
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trident Pier Emplacement during Native Fury 20, by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT