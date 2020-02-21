Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proven: First USAF F-35 squadrons gain Full Warfighting Capable

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This video showcases the hard work the men and women of the 419th and 388th Fighter Squadrons dedicated to become the first warfighting capable F-35 Lighting II squadrons in the U.S. Air Force

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742444
    VIRIN: 022120-F-GX122-0001
    PIN: 616607
    Filename: DOD_107719955
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proven: First USAF F-35 squadrons gain Full Warfighting Capable, by TSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air combat command
    ACC
    F-35
    stealth
    us air force
    USAF
    F-35 Lightning II
    stealth fighter
    5th gen
    fwc
    5th generation aircraft
    fifth generation aircraft
    full warfighting capable

