This video showcases the hard work the men and women of the 419th and 388th Fighter Squadrons dedicated to become the first warfighting capable F-35 Lighting II squadrons in the U.S. Air Force
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742444
|VIRIN:
|022120-F-GX122-0001
|PIN:
|616607
|Filename:
|DOD_107719955
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Proven: First USAF F-35 squadrons gain Full Warfighting Capable, by TSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT