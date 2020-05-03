Defensive Cyber Operations During Native Fury 20

U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, provide cyber security for exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 5, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. military’s long-standing relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)
|03.05.2020
|03.10.2020 02:59
|Video Productions
|742440
|200305-M-JX780-1002
|DOD_107719900
|00:00:37
|AE
