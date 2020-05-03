Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defensive Cyber Operations During Native Fury 20

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, provide cyber security for exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 5, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. military’s long-standing relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 02:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742440
    VIRIN: 200305-M-JX780-1002
    Filename: DOD_107719900
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    MARCENT
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    MPF
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Crisis Response
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    NativeFury20
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations
    U.S Marine Corps Frorces Central Command

