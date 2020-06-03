2-319 AFAR Honor Revolutionary War Hero Molly Pitcher

Alpha Battery Commander, CPT Sara Roger, assigned to 2-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment talks about the significance of Molly Pitcher Day during a celebration with family members at Falcon Field on Fort Bragg, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 15:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742431
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-NM804-363
|Filename:
|DOD_107719859
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
