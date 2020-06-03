Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-319 AFAR Honor Revolutionary War Hero Molly Pitcher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. anthony johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Alpha Battery Commander, CPT Sara Roger, assigned to 2-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment talks about the significance of Molly Pitcher Day during a celebration with family members at Falcon Field on Fort Bragg, N.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742431
    VIRIN: 200306-A-NM804-363
    Filename: DOD_107719859
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #WomensHistoryMonth #InternationalWomensDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT