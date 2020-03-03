Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Bliss talks new hiring, RCI contract oversight during housing town hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Senior Commander Housing Town Hall meeting was hosted by Col. Matthew Eichburg, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss acting commander, at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742429
    VIRIN: 200304-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 20303
    Filename: DOD_107719820
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Bliss talks new hiring, RCI contract oversight during housing town hall, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #fortbliss #army #teambliss #usarmy #housing #armyhousing #fortblisshousing #elpaso #military #usmil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT