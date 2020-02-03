Davis-Monthan conducted its annual FOD walk on 2 March, 2020. FOD walks are conducted to prevent foreign object causing damage to flight line assets.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742428
|VIRIN:
|200302-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719795
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DM 2020 FOD Walk Spot, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT