    Honor Guard, training for service

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Airman Autumn Vogt 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Honor Guard training B-Roll.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742410
    VIRIN: 200309-F-HQ214-1002
    Filename: DOD_107719367
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard, training for service, by Amn Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Holloman AFB
    Broll
    3N0X6

