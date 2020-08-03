Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Press Briefing: Adm. Craig Faller, Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Press statement by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, and Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo during Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, March 8, 2020. During the event U.S. and Brazil militaries signing a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742408
    VIRIN: 200308-D-BS728-850
    Filename: DOD_107719351
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Briefing: Adm. Craig Faller, Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    Craig Faller
    Bolsonaro
    Fernando Azevedo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT