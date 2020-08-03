Press Briefing: Adm. Craig Faller, Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Press statement by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, and Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo during Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, March 8, 2020. During the event U.S. and Brazil militaries signing a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)