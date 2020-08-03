Press Briefing: Adm. Craig Faller, Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo

Press statement by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, and Brazilian Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo during Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, March 8, 2020. During the event U.S. and Brazil militaries signing a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|03.08.2020
|03.09.2020 12:29
|Briefings
|742408
|200308-D-BS728-850
|DOD_107719351
|00:07:46
|MIAMI, FL, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
