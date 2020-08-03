U.S. and Brazil Sign Bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement

During Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM March 8, 2020, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. The agreement paves the way for potential future cooperation on applied research, development of emerging technologies, analysis, operational studies, demonstrations, and the testing and evaluation of prototypes. (Video by Michael Dougherty, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742406
|VIRIN:
|200308-D-BS728-365
|Filename:
|DOD_107719348
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
