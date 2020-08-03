U.S. and Brazil Sign Bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742406" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM March 8, 2020, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. The agreement paves the way for potential future cooperation on applied research, development of emerging technologies, analysis, operational studies, demonstrations, and the testing and evaluation of prototypes. (Video by Michael Dougherty, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)