    U.S. and Brazil Sign Bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    During Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to SOUTHCOM March 8, 2020, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral Agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on new defense capabilities. The agreement paves the way for potential future cooperation on applied research, development of emerging technologies, analysis, operational studies, demonstrations, and the testing and evaluation of prototypes. (Video by Michael Dougherty, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742406
    VIRIN: 200308-D-BS728-365
    Filename: DOD_107719348
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    U.S. military
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    Craig Faller
    Bolsonaro

