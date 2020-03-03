1-8CAV, 2ABCT 'Mustangs' visit with DVs in Hungary

Brig Gen. James B. Jarrard, U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard, and Col. Timothy O'Connor, 1st Infantry Division Forward Commander, visit Soldiers while in Szolnok, Hungary, on March 3, 2020. Service members from 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 'Mustangs', were in Hungary to participate in Hawk Strike 2020 alongside Hungarian forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)
