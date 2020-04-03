U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Dherel Gozon, an aircraft metals technician with the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, describes his passion of aircraft and vehicle maintenance at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 4, 2020. Gozon uses his passion of maintenance to perfect his skills on duty and maintain resilience during off duty hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles, Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler, and Senior Airman Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742402
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-TK526-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719328
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st SOMXS Airman combines mission with passion (B-roll), by SrA Edward Coddington, A1C Nathan LeVang, A1C David Lynn, A1C Blake Wiles and A1C Hailey Ziegler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT