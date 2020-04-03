Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOMXS Airman combines mission with passion (B-roll)

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington, Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles and Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Dherel Gozon, an aircraft metals technician with the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, describes his passion of aircraft and vehicle maintenance at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 4, 2020. Gozon uses his passion of maintenance to perfect his skills on duty and maintain resilience during off duty hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles, Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler, and Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742402
    VIRIN: 200304-F-TK526-1001
    Filename: DOD_107719328
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOMXS Airman combines mission with passion (B-roll), by SrA Edward Coddington, A1C Nathan LeVang, A1C David Lynn, A1C Blake Wiles and A1C Hailey Ziegler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Hobby
    Metals Tech
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Maintenance
    1 SOMXS

