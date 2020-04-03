1st SOMXS Airman combines mission with passion (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742402" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Dherel Gozon, an aircraft metals technician with the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, describes his passion of aircraft and vehicle maintenance at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 4, 2020. Gozon uses his passion of maintenance to perfect his skills on duty and maintain resilience during off duty hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles, Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler, and Senior Airman Edward Coddington)