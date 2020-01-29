Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard honor guard trainees prepare for duty

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A look at the high standards that U.S. Coast Guard honor guard trainees are expected to meet while they qualify to earn the title of 'Honor Guardsman.' (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742401
    VIRIN: 200129-G-UI834-610
    Filename: DOD_107719321
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard honor guard trainees prepare for duty, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Coast Guard
    D5
    TISCOM

