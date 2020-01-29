A look at the high standards that U.S. Coast Guard honor guard trainees are expected to meet while they qualify to earn the title of 'Honor Guardsman.' (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742401
|VIRIN:
|200129-G-UI834-610
|Filename:
|DOD_107719321
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard honor guard trainees prepare for duty, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
