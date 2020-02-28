Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Lady discusses art therapy at Fort Campbell

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence visited Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to see how its art therapy program is helping Soldiers recover from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742399
    VIRIN: 200228-A-LG549-756
    Filename: DOD_107719306
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: US
    TAGS

    bach
    intrepid
    slotus
    fortcampbell
    ArmyMedicineDTV
    blanchfield
    secondlady
    arttherapy

