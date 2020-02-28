Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence visited Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to see how its art therapy program is helping Soldiers recover from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.
This work, Second Lady discusses art therapy at Fort Campbell, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS
