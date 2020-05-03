On March 1, 2020, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Coombs had his first career rescue as an Aviation Electrical Technician with Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 12:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|742398
|VIRIN:
|200305-G-BD687-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719284
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Spotlight: A first rescue, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT