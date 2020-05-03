Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Spotlight: A first rescue

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    On March 1, 2020, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Coombs had his first career rescue as an Aviation Electrical Technician with Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 742398
    VIRIN: 200305-G-BD687-001
    Filename: DOD_107719284
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Spotlight: A first rescue, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

