Norwegian Home Guard soldier hosts U.S. Marine for dinner

Norwegian Home Guard soldier Lt. Jonas Mäkitalo invites U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quilesacevedo, a military policeman with 2nd battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, over for dinner at his home near Narvik, Norway, March 6, 2020. An understanding of cultures between partners and allies strengthens the ability to operate as one with common interests. Marines are in Norway for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-hosted exercise supported by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and is one of a long list of impactful engagements which underscores the longstanding alliance and partnership between Norway and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)