    Norwegian Home Guard soldier hosts U.S. Marine for dinner

    NORWAY

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Norwegian Home Guard soldier Lt. Jonas Mäkitalo invites U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quilesacevedo, a military policeman with 2nd battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, over for dinner at his home near Narvik, Norway, March 6, 2020. An understanding of cultures between partners and allies strengthens the ability to operate as one with common interests. Marines are in Norway for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-hosted exercise supported by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and is one of a long list of impactful engagements which underscores the longstanding alliance and partnership between Norway and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742395
    VIRIN: 200309-M-XY415-1001
    Filename: DOD_107719199
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Home Guard soldier hosts U.S. Marine for dinner, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd battalion
    service members
    Arctic
    United States
    10th Marine Regiment
    Interoperability
    Partners
    Norway
    Alliance
    II MEF
    Exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    Training
    2D MARDIV
    Norwegian Home Guard
    Setermoen
    USMCFEA
    Lt. Jonas Mäkitalo
    Cpl. Quilesacevedo
    open home
    taco dinner

