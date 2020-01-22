U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamie Hopkins, a pharmacy technician, discusses the role her job plays while deployed with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Feb. 21, 2020. Hopkins shared her experience being a woman in the United States military in support of International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742390
|VIRIN:
|200221-A-JD648-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107719115
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, International Women's Day - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamie Hopkins, by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT