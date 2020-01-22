Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamie Hopkins

    IRAQ

    01.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamie Hopkins, a pharmacy technician, discusses the role her job plays while deployed with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Feb. 21, 2020. Hopkins shared her experience being a woman in the United States military in support of International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742390
    VIRIN: 200221-A-JD648-1002
    Filename: DOD_107719115
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: IQ
    TAGS

    Kurdistan
    Pharmacy technician
    Pharmacist
    Navy
    International Women’s Day
    Medic
    Iraq
    U.S. Navy
    IWD
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Erbil Air Base
    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve
    Womenpeacesecurity
    IWD2020

