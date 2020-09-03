Aerobotix Inc. has developed a robot technology for painting jet aircraft engine inlets. The Madison, Ala., company’s technology slashes the labor required to paint the inlets from 1,600 hours to 300 hours. Company officials say this would get jet fighters back in the air faster while saving the Air Force $15 million in costs.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742388
|VIRIN:
|200228-F-WY291-1117
|PIN:
|1117
|Filename:
|DOD_107719048
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerobotix - Success Story, by Dennis Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
