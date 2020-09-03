Aerobotix - Success Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Aerobotix Inc. has developed a robot technology for painting jet aircraft engine inlets. The Madison, Ala., company’s technology slashes the labor required to paint the inlets from 1,600 hours to 300 hours. Company officials say this would get jet fighters back in the air faster while saving the Air Force $15 million in costs.

