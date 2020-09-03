Aerobotix - Success Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerobotix Inc. has developed a robot technology for painting jet aircraft engine inlets. The Madison, Ala., company’s technology slashes the labor required to paint the inlets from 1,600 hours to 300 hours. Company officials say this would get jet fighters back in the air faster while saving the Air Force $15 million in costs.