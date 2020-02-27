Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katterbach Army Airfield

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2020

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742384
    VIRIN: 200227-A-IY962-1001
    Filename: DOD_107718990
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Katterbach Army Airfield, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

