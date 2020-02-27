U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742384
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-IY962-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718990
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Katterbach Army Airfield, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
