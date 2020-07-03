Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Citizen Airman defines determination with doctoral degree

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chip Perkins, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, flight sergeant, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, is currently deployed from the 916th Air Refueling Wing in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Perkins recently earned his doctoral degree in business management as he balanced a full-time civilian cob, reserve duties, and family time by studying nights and weekends.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airman defines determination with doctoral degree, by TSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    380th AEW
    Air Force Reserve
    Security Forces
    916th ARW
    Citizen Airman
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Al Dhafra Air Base

