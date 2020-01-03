Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    304th Sustainment Brigade Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Aranda 

    304th Sustainment Brigade

    The 304th Sustainment Brigade provides mission command of sustainment functions to Operations Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom Sentinel in order to enable Unified Land Operations across the Army Central Command (ARCENT) Area of Responsibility (AOR).

    U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Aranda

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 05:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742377
    VIRIN: 200301-A-FO554-653
    Filename: DOD_107718909
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 304th Sustainment Brigade Introduction, by SGT Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    CENTCOM
    304th Sustainment Brigade
    Riverside
    California
    Army Reserve
    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Sgt. Michael Aranda

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT