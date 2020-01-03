The 304th Sustainment Brigade provides mission command of sustainment functions to Operations Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom Sentinel in order to enable Unified Land Operations across the Army Central Command (ARCENT) Area of Responsibility (AOR).
U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Aranda
This work, 304th Sustainment Brigade Introduction, by SGT Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
