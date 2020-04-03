Party with Arty

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, fire M777 Howitzers at Maernes range, Norway, March 4, 2020. The live-fire range is in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
