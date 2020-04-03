Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Party with Arty

    NORWAY

    03.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, fire M777 Howitzers at Maernes range, Norway, March 4, 2020. The live-fire range is in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 04:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742376
    VIRIN: 200304-M-XY415-1009
    Filename: DOD_107718907
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Party with Arty, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    service members
    arctic
    United States
    Norway
    II MEF
    exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    training
    artillery
    2/10
    golf battery
    2D MARDIV
    USMCFEA
    CR20
    Maernes range

