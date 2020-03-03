Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Madness: RAF Croughton Inflatable Shoot-house

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 422d Air Base Group Security Forces Squadron demonstrates how their inflatable shoot-house allows to them to be a more lethal force.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 04:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742375
    VIRIN: 200303-F-DS605-001
    Filename: DOD_107718906
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Madness: RAF Croughton Inflatable Shoot-house, by A1C Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Light The Way
    Innovation Madness 2019
    SrA Gabrielle Winn

