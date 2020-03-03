The 422d Air Base Group Security Forces Squadron demonstrates how their inflatable shoot-house allows to them to be a more lethal force.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 04:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742375
|VIRIN:
|200303-F-DS605-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718906
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Innovation Madness: RAF Croughton Inflatable Shoot-house, by A1C Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
