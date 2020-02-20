Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Now: Newly Upgraded Pier Opens at NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    02.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Feb. 20 to commemorate the opening of the newly upgraded Mina Salman Pier (MSP), with American and Bahraini senior officers and government officials attending.The event was held to recognize the opening of a pier with enhanced capabilities to support maritime operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Harari)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now: Newly Upgraded Pier Opens at NSA Bahrain, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain

