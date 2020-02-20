Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Feb. 20 to commemorate the opening of the newly upgraded Mina Salman Pier (MSP), with American and Bahraini senior officers and government officials attending.The event was held to recognize the opening of a pier with enhanced capabilities to support maritime operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Harari)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|742374
|VIRIN:
|200220-N-ZX862-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Now: Newly Upgraded Pier Opens at NSA Bahrain, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
