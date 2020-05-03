168th Arrival To Orland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742370" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two KC-135R Stratotankers carrying Airmen and cargo from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrive at Ørland Air Station, Norway, March 5, 2020. The 168th Wing is providing air refueling capabilities and maintenance crews for Cold Response 20, a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from nine additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. Air Guardsmen and Reservists provide critical support throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA area of operations by deploying to and interacting with a variety of nations. (Royal Norwegian Air Force video courtesy of Håkon Helberg)