Two KC-135R Stratotankers carrying Airmen and cargo from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrive at Ørland Air Station, Norway, March 5, 2020. The 168th Wing is providing air refueling capabilities and maintenance crews for Cold Response 20, a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from nine additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. Air Guardsmen and Reservists provide critical support throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA area of operations by deploying to and interacting with a variety of nations. (Royal Norwegian Air Force video courtesy of Håkon Helberg)
This work, 168th Arrival To Orland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
