    168th Arrival To Orland

    NORWAY

    03.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Two KC-135R Stratotankers carrying Airmen and cargo from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrive at Ørland Air Station, Norway, March 5, 2020. The 168th Wing is providing air refueling capabilities and maintenance crews for Cold Response 20, a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway with participation from each of its military services, as well as from nine additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. Air Guardsmen and Reservists provide critical support throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA area of operations by deploying to and interacting with a variety of nations. (Royal Norwegian Air Force video courtesy of Håkon Helberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742370
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_107718892
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Arrival To Orland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Alaska
    USAFE
    Norway
    Exercise
    Cold Response
    Eielson Air Force Base
    KC-135R Stratotankers
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    168th Wing
    Ørland Air Station

