    NSA Souda Bay Alternatives to a Handshake.

    GREECE

    03.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    A video from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, shows some alternatives to a handshake.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 03:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GR
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay

