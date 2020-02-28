Captain Ryan Tewell, the Commanding Officer of NSA Souda Bay, provides an update on the Novel Coronavirus and discusses what you can do now to be prepared.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 02:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742366
|VIRIN:
|200228-N-AZ866-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718855
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coronavirus Update from NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT