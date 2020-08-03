Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    109th Arctic Eagle 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    The 109th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 20:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742355
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-YD502-001
    Filename: DOD_107718687
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Arctic Eagle 2020, by SSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    109AW
    Arctic Eagle 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT