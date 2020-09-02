161st ARW hosts Joint Natural Disaster Medical Systems training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 161st Air Refueling Wing hosted a joint National Disaster Medical Systems response training exercise, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix.



The exercise included members from the 162nd Medical Group, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the Veterans’ Administration.



The training is designed to increase interoperability among military and civilian medical response teams when facing large scale disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, fires, or floods.



U.S. Air Force Major James Taylor, 161st Medical Squadron Health Systems Administrator, explained more about what the training prepares members to do in the event of a disaster.



The training was organized into four stations and covering the topics of life saving actions, liter carry, patient loading and unloading, as well as familiarization with patient transporters such as dual use vehicles, UH-60 Blackhawks, and KC-135 Stratotankers.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sergaent Dylan Vogel, 161st Medical Squadron Aerospace Medical Technician, who participated in the exercise, talked about how he benefited from the training event.



U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Brian Dursteler, 161st Medical Squadron flight physician, provided insight into the significance of the training in improving mission readiness, both, at home and abroad.



Staff Sergeant Dillon Davis, Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona