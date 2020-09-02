Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st ARW hosts Joint Natural Disaster Medical Systems training

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 161st Air Refueling Wing hosted a joint National Disaster Medical Systems response training exercise, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix.

    The exercise included members from the 162nd Medical Group, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the Veterans’ Administration.

    The training is designed to increase interoperability among military and civilian medical response teams when facing large scale disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, fires, or floods.

    U.S. Air Force Major James Taylor, 161st Medical Squadron Health Systems Administrator, explained more about what the training prepares members to do in the event of a disaster.

    The training was organized into four stations and covering the topics of life saving actions, liter carry, patient loading and unloading, as well as familiarization with patient transporters such as dual use vehicles, UH-60 Blackhawks, and KC-135 Stratotankers.

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergaent Dylan Vogel, 161st Medical Squadron Aerospace Medical Technician, who participated in the exercise, talked about how he benefited from the training event.

    U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Brian Dursteler, 161st Medical Squadron flight physician, provided insight into the significance of the training in improving mission readiness, both, at home and abroad.

    Staff Sergeant Dillon Davis, Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st ARW hosts Joint Natural Disaster Medical Systems training, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

