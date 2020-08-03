Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd LRS: Managing Transportation and Shipping Needs

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chanhda Ly 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Airmen from the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s ground transportation and traffic management sections demonstrate mission readiness and describe their job responsibilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742334
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-YF348-001
    Filename: DOD_107718162
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd LRS: Managing Transportation and Shipping Needs, by A1C Chanhda Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    ANG
    CT
    103rd
    CTANG

