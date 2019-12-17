Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jeffrey Armentrout's Fini Flight

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Lundberg 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Jeffrey Armentrout, 302nd Airlift Wing vice commander, pilots his final C-130 Hercules flight as an Air Force Reservist, Dec. 17, 2019, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2019
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 14:03
    Air Force Reserve
    302nd Airlift Wing
    retirement
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    3N0X6
    Reserve Resilient

