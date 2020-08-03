Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Visits SOUTHCOM

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    B-Roll of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to U.S. Southern Command Mach 8, 2020, to meet with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, as well as other command and Department of Defense leaders. Bolsonaro's historic visit marked the first time a Brazilian president has visited SOUTHCOM. The leaders discussed the growing defense-cooperation partnership between Brazil and the U.S. While Bolsonaro was at the headquarters in Miami, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on the development of new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742317
    VIRIN: 200308-D-BS728-936
    Filename: DOD_107717941
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Miami
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    security cooperation
    Craig Faller
    Balsonaro

