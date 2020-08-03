Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Visits SOUTHCOM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to U.S. Southern Command Mach 8, 2020, to meet with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, as well as other command and Department of Defense leaders. Bolsonaro's historic visit marked the first time a Brazilian president has visited SOUTHCOM. The leaders discussed the growing defense-cooperation partnership between Brazil and the U.S. While Bolsonaro was at the headquarters in Miami, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on the development of new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)