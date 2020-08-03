B-Roll of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to U.S. Southern Command Mach 8, 2020, to meet with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, as well as other command and Department of Defense leaders. Bolsonaro's historic visit marked the first time a Brazilian president has visited SOUTHCOM. The leaders discussed the growing defense-cooperation partnership between Brazil and the U.S. While Bolsonaro was at the headquarters in Miami, the U.S. and Brazil signed a bilateral agreement on Research Development, Test and Evaluation Projects that will expand opportunities for both countries to collaborate and share information on the development of new defense capabilities. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742317
|VIRIN:
|200308-D-BS728-936
|Filename:
|DOD_107717941
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Visits SOUTHCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
