    105th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Lane 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 105th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron conduct a hard-point inspection during the servicing of a C-17 Globemaster III, March 7, 2020, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Jonathan Lane/Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742316
    VIRIN: 200307-F-OI270-0010
    PIN: 12550
    Filename: DOD_107717913
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron, by SrA Jonathan Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Maintenance Squadron
    NYANG
    105th Airlift Wing

