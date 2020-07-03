Members of the 105th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron conduct a hard-point inspection during the servicing of a C-17 Globemaster III, March 7, 2020, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY (U.S. Air Force Photo by SrA Jonathan Lane/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742315
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-OI270-0011
|PIN:
|12550
|Filename:
|DOD_107717912
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 105th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron, by SrA Jonathan Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT